(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of customers are without electricity following the overnight storm.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, National Grid is reporting 378 customers without power. That's down from a high of approximately 3,300 customers earlier in the morning, including 2,200 outages in East Longmeadow.
Eversource is reporting 130 outages across western Massachusetts, with a bulk of those located in Springfield.
Statewide, over 8,600customers are without electricity.
