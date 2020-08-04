(WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,000 Eversource customers are without power as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through Western Massachusetts.
As of 5:43 p.m., Eversource is reportedly 2,623 outages in the area. Some of the hardest hit communities include:
- Springfield - 485
- Otis - 445
- Becket - 411
- Pittsfield - 351
- Huntington - 219
- Easthampton - 112
- Tolland - 103
Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting about just over 34,000 outages across western Massachusetts.
- Berkshire County - 12,138
- Franklin County - 1,119
- Hampden County - 13,368
- Hampshire County - 7,384
Westfield Gas and Electric also reports that parts of the city are also without power.
In addition, Chicopee Electric Light said that they are aware of "multiple outages" in the city.
Statewide, MEMA is reporting over 141,000 outages across the Bay State.Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest with Tropical Storm Isaias and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
