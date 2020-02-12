Threat at Gateway Regional High School deemed not credible.

HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A threat that was made at a Gateway Regional High School athletic event was deemed not credible, according to school officials.
Stacy Stewart, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, tells us that a student had made a threat at a basketball game on Monday night.
The Huntington Chief of Police, who was in the building at the time, was informed and immediately intervened with the student.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the student's threat was not credible.
To ensure the safety and well being of their students, faculty, and staff members, there was an increased security presence at Gateway the following day.
Parents were also notified of the situation.
It is unclear if the student that made the threat is facing any charges.
