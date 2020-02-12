AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns over the coronavirus is taking a toll on the Chinese restaurant business, this according to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.
We checked in with a number of Chinese restaurants in western Mass, but owners didn't want to go on camera.
However. they say that business has dropped significantly in the last few weeks.
This comes as paranoia over the coronavirus continues to grow with one reported case in Massachusetts and several other scares.
"Massachusetts is still at a low risk for contracting coronavirus," local public health nurse Sherry Petrucci tells us.
Fears of coronavirus are still spreading throughout the state with the focus on airports, colleges, and now Chinese restaurants, something that is especially impacting Chinatown in Boston.
"Our business has dropped about 80%. It has been progressively dropping, so when the news first broke, business slowed down a bit. Week to week, it has exponentially gotten slower, unfortunately," Brian Moy, an employee of the China Pearl, stated.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association tells Western Mass News that the drop in business is apparently state-wide.
They say in part:
"We have already begun to see Chinese and Chinese-American restaurants in Massachusetts report a sudden and swift decline in business due to inaccurate correlations drawn between patronizing these establishments and the coronavirus."
But Sherry Petrucci, a public health nurse in Agawam, says the worries aren’t based on statistics.
"I think people are just seeing the numbers that occur in China. We, in the United States, only have thirteen, one confirmed case in Massachusetts, so I think it is a little bit of paranoia," says Petrucci.
She says people should continue their normal activities and not think twice about eating out.
"People shouldn’t be alarmed to venture out to restaurants, especially your Asian restaurants. If they feel there’s a connection, there isn’t. It’s travelers, recent travelers to the infected area in China. It’s not your restaurant workers. They’ve got nothing to do with it," added Petrucci.
Petrucci tells us that right now, the flu is still the biggest thing to worry about in Massachusetts.
She says more and more people are being diagnosed with the flu and recommends getting vaccinated if you haven’t already done so.
