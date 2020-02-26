EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The widespread of coronavirus across the globe is creating hesitation in travel plans for many here in western Massachusetts.
The boots are packed and Competitive Edge's Ski Club in Easthampton is ready to head on out to Austria for their annual ski trip.
"Next Friday, we fly out from Boston to Munich and then a bus to Krispl, Austria, which is a big ski resort. We go stay there for seven nights and then go back to Munich for two nights," Bob Weiss, trip planner for Competitive Edge's Ski Club, tells us.
Since 1986, each year, Weiss and sixty-four others travel for one of their favorite trips of the year, but this year raises a bit of concern over the fast-growing widespread coronavirus.
Weiss says he's experienced traveling fears of virus' before, but this one's different.
"The uncertainty of the whole thing. It's, like, how do you know? Is it safe to go to New York City? Is it safe to go to Boston? You don't know, because people are coming and going all of the time," continued Weiss.
After learning of more locations with confirmed cases of the virus, especially an outbreak in Italy, Weiss says it's a bit of a risk going to Austria.
"But we're going to be about five hours north of that. If that makes any difference, we don't know. It's all uncertain," stated Weiss.
With growing concerns about coronavirus impacting vacation plans, local travel agents are busy answering questions about whether to cancel trips or not.
"You know, it's all up to the individual. Some people are very nervous and getting on a plane with these other people, I can understand that, so if you feel that you don't want to do, don't stress yourself out. Cancel your reservation," Denise Nowak, president of Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee, says.
Nowak tells us, with or without insurance, if you purchased the ticket and want to change plans, you can do so, as long as it's on the same airline in your name.
If you're going on a tour to a different part of the world, Nowak says if you have insurance, it will cover you depending on the situation.
"Your insurance is going to cover you for certain things. Right now, if you have to be quarantined for a certain amount of time, your insurance will cover you, so right now, who knows. All the insurance companies are scrambling," said Nowak.
She adds that "cancel for any reason" insurance may be the best way to go given the coronavirus concern, but as for Weiss and the ski group...
"So far, we're going. Everything's fine and that's just the way it's going to have to be for now," added Weiss.
