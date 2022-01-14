WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a threat at a Wilbraham school.
Wilbraham Police said that the threat at Wilbraham Middle School was reported around 9:50 a.m. Friday.
The school was immediately put into lockdown and a search of the building and grounds was conducted.
No injuries were reported and classes have resumed.
The case remains under investigation by Wilbraham Police and the school's resource officer.
