AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Agawam High parents are picking up their kids after a rumored threat.
Agawam Police said in a statement that they are "investigating rumors at the Agawam High School regarding a school threat."
Police added that "These are just rumors and there has been no evidence to suggest anything about them is credible."
Agawam School Supt. Steven Lemanski told Western Mass News there is also a rumor going around social media that the school is in lockdown, but that is not true.
Police noted that there is a police presence at the school to help calm fears "generated by these rumors."
In addition, school officials noted in a statement that "Because this rumor is not credible, school will not be dismissed early today."
The investigation by Agawam Police and school officials remains ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
