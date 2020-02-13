SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a threat was made toward a Hampshire County high school.
South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen said that the report of a written bomb threat was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday.
While the department initially posted on Facebook that the school had been safely evacuated, Gunderson explained that the school was instead dismissed early - in an orderly fashion - as the buses arrived.
Crews from South Hadley Fire District #1 is also responded to the scene.
Gundersen explained that an initial search of the building has been completed.
Officials did not find any suspicious devices after conducting a more thorough search of the school later Thursday afternoon.
We have learned that tonight's home basketball games against Easthampton High School have been postponed.
The Boy's basketball senior night will be held tomorrow night at South Hadley High School.
Gundersen added that there will be a police presence at school on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
