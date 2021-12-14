HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after threatening graffiti was found inside a stall in a boys bathroom at Holyoke High School's north campus.
Officials said the graffiti was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and an investigation is under way to determine the credibility of the threat.
Authorities are reminding everyone that making a threat of this nature is a felony offense.
