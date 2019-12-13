Three arrested after Springfield Police respond to shot spotter activation on Rowland St.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities made three arrests after responding to Rowland Street early Friday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers responded to the 100 block of Rowland Street around 4:00 Friday morning for a shot spotter activation.
Arriving officers located a man, later identified as 21-year-old East Longmeadow resident Isaiah Marquez, and two sixteen year olds in the vicinity of Clayton and Plainfield Streets.
All three individuals were arrested after officials found a recently discharged firearm on the ground next to the group.
While damages were not found on Rowland Street, officers did recover shell casings from the scene.
Marquez is expected to be arraigned over the coming days on the following charges:
- Carrying a firearm without a license to carry
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Default warrant (operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.