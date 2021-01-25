BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Troopers arrested three people for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
A late-night traffic stop in Bernardston led to the arrest of three Vermont natives now facing drug trafficking charges.
Mass. State Police said around 1 a.m. Monday a trooper stopped a Chevy Silverado on Route 91 for speeding. The trooper identified three occupants in the car.
Benjamin Kendall, 31, of Vershire VT was the driver of the car. He did not have a driver’s license and was placed under arrest.
During the stop, the trooper noticed items related to the sale and use of drugs.
During the search, troopers located about 200 bags of a substance expected to be heroin, approximately 10 grams of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, nine pills, and two grams of a substance expected to be cocaine.
Upon further search by more troopers and a K-9 unit, 16 bricks each containing 300 bags of a substance suspected to be fentanyl were found as well as more packages of heroin.
The two other occupants in the car Brooke Rowell, 37, of Concord VT, and Jesse Pease, 39, of West Fairlee, VT were also placed under arrest.
The three occupants were transported to Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. Bail was set at $25,000 for Pease and Kendall and $20,000 for Rowell. They are scheduled to be arraigned at Greenfield District Court.
Kendall is charged with:
- Trafficking in Heroin;
- Possession of a Class A Substance;
- Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute;
- Possession of a Class B Substance;
- Possession of a Class E Substance;
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law;
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle;
- Speeding; and
- License Plate Violation.
Rowell is charged with:
- Trafficking in Heroin;
- Possession of a Class A Substance;
- Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute;
- Possession of a Class B Substance, two counts;
- Possession of a Class E Substance;
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law; and
- Tampering with Evidence.
Pease is charged with:
- Trafficking in Heroin;
- Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute;
- Possession of a Class B Substance, two counts;
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law; and
- Tampering with Evidence.
