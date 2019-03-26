HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are under arrest and over 1,600 bags of drugs were seized following an investigation in Holyoke.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that members of the county's Narcotics Task Force launched an investigation into the heroin sales at 184 Sargeant Street in Holyoke.
A search warrant was granted for that property and last Thursday, members of the task force and Holyoke Police Department's narcotics unit executed that warrant.
Authorities arrested 48-year-old Carlos Rivera outside the residence and found him allegedly in possession of heroin.
Officers then went inside the property and located 44-year-old Jose Rivera, as well as a woman and a disabled man.
"Investigators observed Jose Rivera with a plastic bag containing an amount of bundled heroin and a loaded semi-automatic .40 caliber firearm that was located next to him," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
All subjects were detained - with the exception of the disabled man - and the firearm was seized and rendered safe.
As the search continued, 21-year-old Nathan Rivera approached the residence and he was allegedly found in possession of over 1,000 bags of heroin.
The D.A.'s office said that in total, during the search, investigators recovered:
- 1,617 bags of heroin
- 10 grams of cocaine
- A grinder
- Packaging material
- Cutting agent
- .40 caliber firearm
Jose Rivera, Carlos Rivera, and Nathan Rivera have all been charged with trafficking heroin (18-36 grams)
Carlos Rivera is also facing three counts of drug distribution of a Class A substance. He was arraigned on Monday and is being held on $1,500 cash bail after prosecutors asked for $25,000 bail. Another court appearance is scheduled for April 25.
Nathan Rivera was also arraigned Monday. He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, despite the state requesting $50,000 bail. He is due back in court on April 16.
Jose Rivera has additional charges of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and three counts of drug distribution of a Class A substance. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail after prosecutors argued for $100,000 bail. Another court appearance is scheduled for April 25.
