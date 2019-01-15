SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing charges as the Hampden County District Attorney's office announces the culmination of a long investigation into a local drug trafficking operation.
Police uncovered nine guns, $38,000 in cash, and enough cocaine and heroin to fill a two-gallon plastic baggie.
However, what's more interesting that what or who was found is the history behind one of the suspects arrested.
"Multiple search warrants were executed at two residential addresses," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
On January 11, police executed multiple search warrants on two residences in Chicopee and Springfield.
Law enforcement told Western Mass News that cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone were confiscated, along with thousands of dollars found stuffed in a lunch box.
Several of the firearms that were seized were high-power, high-capacity weapons.
"When you look at these firearms, unfortunately, the capacity so to speak of some of these guns and how they look the intimidation factor often makes them more valuable," Gulluni added.
Though Gulluni wasn't able to say the exact street value of the drugs and illegally possessed guns, he did say they are important to understanding the power available to one suspect, 41-year-old David Class of Chicopee.
"Not only was it a very significant drug trafficking and distribution organization working both in cocaine and heroin, but Mr. Class in particular is known as a significant drug trafficker before this investigation and arrest," Gulluni explained.
Class was arrested along with 34-year-old Jonathan Faust of Springfield on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Gulluni said Class is already facing prior charges - something that didn't stop him from allegedly running his operation.
Class is facing charges on this recent arrest including:
- Trafficking in cocaine (over 200 grams)
- Trafficking in heroin (36-100 grams)
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm (four counts)
- Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device (four counts)
- Possession of Ammunition without and FID Card
- Receiving stolen property (two counts)
- Firearms Violation with three prior violent/drug crimes (two counts)
"Mr. Class is out on bail on a total of $200,000 posted bail, so let me be clear on these two cases, each of which he posted $100,000 cash bail. For an individual to be out on that kind of bail, in particular to be out continuing to do what he's known to do, to me is just shocking and I think it should be a point that is heard far and wide about the resources that these kind of individuals we're coming into contact with," Gulluni noted.
The D.A.'s office explained that Class has open charges on those two pending cases, including:
- Trafficking in cocaine (over 200 grams)
- Trafficking in cocaine (36-100 grams)
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute oxycodone
Class is set to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court on Friday on the recent charges
Faust was already arraigned in Springfield District Court on the following charges. He was released with a GPS monitoring bracelet:
- Trafficking in cocaine (18-36 grams)
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony (two counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm,
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Firearms violation with two prior violent/drug crimes (two counts)
- Armed career criminal
- Receiving stolen property (greater than $250)
Faust's girlfriend, 30-year-old Karla Santana of Springfield, was the third person arrested in this case. She has been charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Trafficking in cocaine (18-36 grams)
- Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony (two counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Receiving stolen property (greater than $250)
Santana was arraigned last week with bail set at $1,000 after the Commonwealth argued for $10,000. She is due back in court in February.
The investigation was led
by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the State Police’s Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Team, with assistance from the State Police Gang and K9 Units, the D.E.A., the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, Springfield Police, and Chicopee Police.
