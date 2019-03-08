Three arrested during drug bust on Worthington St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB.WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested three people on drug-related charges, and also seized forty-five bags in the heroin during a drug bust on Worthington Street Wednesday morning.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, tells us that detectives in the area had observed some illegal heroin sales in the area of Worthington and Federal Streets around 10:00 a.m.
Upon further investigation by members of the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics unit under the direction of Lieutenant Lawrence Murphy and Sergeant James Mazza, officials arrested three suspects, later identified as 46-year-old Brenda Sanchez-Rojas, 71-year-old Pedro Aliciea, and 53-year-old Felix Torres, and seized forty-five bags of heroin and $95 in cash.
Both Sanchez-Rojas and Aliciea are being charged with distribution of a class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug, and conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws while Torres is being charged with possession of a class A dog.
All three are expected to appear in court within the next few days.
