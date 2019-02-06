SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three Springfield residents are under arrest following an assault Tuesday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a reported assault in the 0-100 block Oak Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers located a female victim a short time later, who reportedly told police that a man tried to run over her with a car and that two women got out of the car and attacked her after she got out of the way.
The male driver also then allegedly joined in the attack.
"To defend herself, the victim was able to swing a knife, hitting one of the females with the butt of the knife and was able to get away," Walsh explained.
The three accused suspects were identified and placed under arrest.
Walsh said that one of the suspects - 32-year-old Guillermo Ortiz - then threatened officers while at the police station.
Ortiz is facing several charges including:
- Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (vehicle)
- Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (foot)
- Threat to commit a crime (murder of a police officer)
- Threat to commit a crime (murder)
- Possession of a Class B drug (PCP)
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating on a revoked license
- Attached plates
Frances Figueroa, 23, is charged with assault and battery, as well as arrest warrant.
Jennifer Stepus, 27, was also charged with assault and battery, as well as a charge of possession of a Class B drug (PCP).
