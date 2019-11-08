SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men are under arrest and drugs and weapons have been recovered following an investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives were investigating illegal narcotics sales out of a Hancock Street residence for the last several months.
On Thursday, police detained James Bennett, Michael Atkins, and two other people on State Street as they were preparing the execute a search warrant.
The two unnamed people were eventually released.
Detectives then executed that warrant on Hancock Street, where they detained Timothy Barnett and recovered two guns and drug packaging materials. One of the guns had been reported stolen in Texas.
While at police headquarters, police allegedly found crack cocaine, cocaine, 97 oxycodone pills, and $520 on Atkins.
Barnett, 19, is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm without a license (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)
- Receiving stolen property more than $1,200
Bennett, 34, is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense) - two counts
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)
- Receiving stolen property more than $1,200
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
Atkins, 37, is charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug: cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug: crack cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug: oxycodone (subsequent offense)
Walsh added that Barnett was out on bail pending the outcome of a 2018 arrest for an illegal firearm and that Bennett was also out on bail for firearms charges and wearing a electronic monitoring bracelet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.