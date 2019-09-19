CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are in custody after police responded to a gun call late Wednesday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers were called to 1200 Grattan Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an individual that possibly possessed a gun.
Officers arrived and found three people sitting in a parked vehicle near that address.
"Not knowing if this vehicle was involved, and concerned for safety, the occupants were removed from the car," Wilk explained.
While officers conducted a sweep of the car for any guns, they reportedly found packaged heroin in a backpack, several mason jars containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana. as well as six cell phones in the front passenger seat area.
The three suspects - 29-year-old Luis Velez of Springfield, 34-year-old Troy Tate of Chicopee, and 28-year-old Michael Torres - were all arrested and charged with distributing a Class A drug and possession of a Class A drug.
Velez is facing additional charges including possession of a Class B drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, and two count of possession of a Class E drug with intent ot distribute.
After those three suspects were taken into custody, police went to investigate the address they were called to out of suspicion that the individuals inside may be connected to the incident.
Upon further investigation, police believed that someone had barricaded themselves inside the apartment building at 1200 Grattan Street.
Because of the possibility of them having a gun, officials called in the Special Response Team and closed down the street for an extended period of time.
People living in the area were forced to move away from the building as police continued to investigate.
Officials were able to make contact with the individuals inside the apartment building and were able to determine that they were okay and not connected to the arrests that were made outside.
Wilk adds that no firearms were found and that the tenants were cooperative.
Grattan Street was reopened around 11:30 p.m. and the surrounding residents that were impacted by the investigation were let back inside their homes.
