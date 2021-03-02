SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested three people following a home invasion in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the incident was reported on Hope Street and the victim was not injured.
Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and pulled it over around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Avenue, near Cottage Street.
Officers reportedly found a gun in the car and items that had been stolen were recovered.
Walsh said that a 37-year-old West Springfield man and two Chicopee men, ages 46 and 39, were arrested and will be facing firearm and home invasion charges.
Police are expected to release more information on Wednesday.
