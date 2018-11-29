SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are under arrest following a traffic stop in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on November 21, officers saw a car that didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection of Cortland and Acorn Streets.
The car was subsequently pulled over at Acorn and Maynard Streets, where officers then saw two men in the front of the car allegedly pass objects to a woman in the back seat.
"When the driver, later identified as Luis Yantin, stepped out of the car he dropped a bag of cocaine as well as a bag of heroin," Walsh explained.
Investigators then found 18-year-old Shandalis Nieves of Springfield was allegedly sitting on top of a bottle of liquor and had two firearms in her jacket.
The front passenger, 30-year-old Luis Saez, was also placed under arrest.
All three suspects are facing charges of possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a firearm on a public way, and two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Yantin, of Springfield, is facing additional charges of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, failure to stop, and not in possession of a license.
Saez has additional charges including furnishing a false name to a police officer and a warrant out of Chicopee District Court.
Walsh noted that Nieves has additional charges of failure to wear a seat belt and possession of liquor under 21 years old.
