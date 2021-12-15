WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle without a license plate led to a traffic stop on I-91 in Whately and three arrests.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper pulled over the sedan on December 9 while on patrol along I-91 north. The trooper also called for backup because the car took some time to pull over.
Once stopped, the trooper approached the car and reportedly saw a handwritten, temporary Vermont license plate on the back window. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Rosalee Moodie of Barre, VT, was only able to provide police with a Vermont identification card and it was found that her license had been suspended.
Investigators then saw wax folds of heroin and the handle of a revolver in immediate reach of the rear passenger seat while they spoke with two other passengers, identified as 21-year-old Davin Durant of Springfield, MA and 26-year-old Moriah Benway of Barre, VT. All three people inside the car were then told to get out of the car.
Based on probable cause, a search of the car was conducted, during which it was found that the suspect revolver was really a carbon-dioxide powered pellet pistol. In addition, 19 grams of heroin, approximately 200 grams of crack cocaine, and different prescription medications were reportedly found on Durant and a handgun, loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, were found in a backpack on the backseat. Investigators found that none of the three people in the car had a license to carry firearms.
Moodie, Benway, and Durant were all arrested and are facing drug and gun-related charges. In addition, Moodie has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching registration plates, and a number plate violation.
State Police noted there were also two outstanding warrants for Benway's arrest.
