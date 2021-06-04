HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matt Moriarty said that a car was pulled over on High Street, near Cabot Street, early Friday morning for revoked insurance.
The vehicle had to be towed because of the revoked insurance and as an officer was performing an inventory of the vehicle, a loaded firearm and extra magazine was found in the area of the back seat.
One of the passengers, identified as 31-year-old Norman Dyer of Springfield, ran from the scene. The driver, 42-year-old Candice Couture of Chicopee, and the other passenger, 45-year-old Michael Gayle of Springfield, were taken into custody.
Moriarty noted that Dyer was found a short time later several blocks away.
Couture, Gayle, and Dyer were placed under arrest on gun-related charges. Couture is also facing two motor vehicle charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.