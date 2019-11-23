Three arrested in Ware on drug charges.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware made four arrests Friday following an investigation into the distribution of narcotics.
According to Ware Police officials, officers executed a search warrant Friday evening at an apartment located at 21 Otis Avenue.
A search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of undisclosed amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia that's consistent with drug distribution.
Members of the Hampshire/Franklin County Narcotics Task Force, Mass State Police, and the Monson and Hardwick Police Departments assisted in the execution of the search warrant.
As a result, police placed 34-year-old Gregory Anadon, 23-year-old Michael Soltren, and 34-year-old Jennifer Jerome under arrest.
All three suspects were charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (crack cocaine), and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Anadon is being held on $2,500 bail while Jerome is being held on $1,500 bail.
Soltren is being held without bail.
All three individuals are expected to be arraigned on Monday.
