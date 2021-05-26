WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation in West Springfield.
According to West Springfield police, the West Springfield Police Department Narcotics unit in conjunction with members of the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Fore and the Hampden County DA's Intelligence Unit executed search warrants at 294 Main Street and 705 Union Street.
Both residents had become the target of an investigation that had led to previous narcotics arrest. During the execution of the search warrant at the Union Street residence, detectives located 56-year-old Edwin Rodriguez along with 9.2 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 100 plus bags of heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, packaging and distribution materials including a digital scale and $86,016 in cash.
The money was stored as "wads" of cash located inside numerous items throughout the apartment.
At the Main Street residence, 43-year-old Mayraliss Padilla was located along with 36-year-old Nelvin Rodriguez who was arrested on an MTC warrant for Distribution of a Class A drug (heroin) and Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug.
Drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence of recent and ongoing drug use was located inside the residence. Multiple people were located at the scene at the time of the search warrant's execution and were sent on their way.
