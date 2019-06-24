Three arrested in Whately on drug trafficking charges.

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken into custody early Saturday morning on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Whately.
State Police tell us that, around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Trooper Brandon Andrews was getting off Exit 24 on the northbound side of Rt. 91 in Whately when he noticed a Subaru Legacy failed to observe the yield sign at the bottom of the ramp.
Trooper Andrews immediately pulled the vehicle over.
As Trooper Andrews was running the driver's license and registration in his cruiser, the passenger in the backseat, later identified as 28-year-old Ashley Olszowy of Troy, New York, began to move around in an odd manor, even crouching down and out of the trooper's view.
Olszowy then moved from the seat behind the driver to behind the front passenger's seat.
Out of fear that Olszowy may be reaching for a weapon, he approached the Legacy again to put her back in her original seat.
As Olszowy exited the vehicle and began heading to the backseat, several small, wax bags containing a brown substance, which was believed to be heroin, fell out of her pockets.
Trooper Andrews was able to detain Olszowy and place her in the back of his cruiser before calling for back up.
State Police were able secure both the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Amanda Wilkins of Poultny, Vermont, and the passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Thomas Mayer of Bennington, Vermont, located in the front seat.
After searching the area where Olszowy was reaching for, Trooper Andrews was able to locate a brown bag containing several other small, wax bags with, what is believed to be, heroin.
Trooper Andrews was also able to locate two plastic baggies, each containing, what is believed to be, crack-cocaine, totaling at approximately twenty-four grams.
Officials also seized a total of 197 small, wax bags of, what is believed to be, heroin.
All three suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Northampton for booking before being transported to the Hampshire County jail, where they were held on bail until their arraignment on Monday at Greenfield District Court.
Wilkins, Mayer, and Olszowy are facing several charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession if a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Mayer was also charged with failure to yield, and Olszowy was charged with failure to wear a seat belt.
