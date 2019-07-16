SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing drug-related charges after a crash Monday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 11 a.m. Monday, detectives witnessed a crash between a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Armory and Carew Streets.
Investigators said that the car, driven by 23-year-old Jonathan Santos of Springfield, reportedly failed to yield to the motorcyclist while trying to make a left turn, causing the collision. In addition to Santos, there were also two passengers in the car.
"Mr. Santos had a suspended license and when officers were performing an inventory of the car’s contents before it was to be towed, they located approximately 650 bags of heroin in the glove compartment," Walsh explained.
Police also located an illegal firearm.
Santos was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was also cited for failure to yield in an intersection.
Anthony Pizzaro, 27, of Springfield was also arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense), firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Jose Acevedo, 19, of Springfield was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.
The motorcyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
