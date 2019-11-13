SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seized over 1,200 bags of heroin and arrested three suspects following an investigation into illicit drug sales.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:00 on the night of Friday, November 8, detectives were investigating the sale of narcotics in a parking lot on the 600 block of Belmont Ave. when they witnessed a drug transaction take place.
We're told that two vehicles were involved in the alleged transaction.
Officials followed one of the vehicles, which was being operated by 20-year-old Chicopee resident Kenan Monsanto-Maldonado, to the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue.
Once Monsanto-Maldonado parked his vehicle, detectives were able to secure him and conducted a pat down, as well as a search of the vehicle.
Officials were able to recover over $5,400 in cash after thoroughly searching Monsanto-Maldonado and his vehicle.
Approximately 1,150 bags of heroin were also located upon searching the suspect's vehicle.
Monsanto-Maldonado was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with the following:
- Heroin trafficking - 18 grams or more
- Distribution of a Class A drug
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
Authorities also located the second car that was involved in the drug transaction and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Plumtree Road and South Branch Parkway.
Detectives were able to find a total of ninety-two bags of heroin after searching the two individuals that were inside the vehicle.
Both suspects, later identified as 41-year-old Springfield resident Nilsa Rosado and 24-year-old Ware resident Ryan McNamee, were arrested and charged with possession of a Class A drug.
