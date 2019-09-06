Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Bernardston.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three out-of-state residents are facing several charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning.
According to State Police officials, around 3:00 a.m., Trooper Benjamin Porter and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Michael Leslie, both assigned to the Shelburne Falls barracks, were on patrol on the northbound side of Rt. 91 in Bernardston near Exit 28A when they observed a red Hyundai Elantra cross over the line markings as if it was going to get off the exit.
However, the Elantra maneuvered straight into the improper lane of travel.
Trooper Porier immediately sounded his lights and pulled the vehicle over near mile marker fifty-three.
As the Elantra was proceeding to stop, Trooper Leslie ran a check of the license plates on the vehicle.
It was determined that the registered owner, later identified as 30-year-old Luke Perry of Newport, Vermont, had a suspended driver's license in Vermont.
Both troopers then proceeded to approach the vehicle, where they found that Perry was indeed behind the wheel of the Elantra.
He was then taken out of the vehicle without incident and placed under arrest.
While they were removing Perry from the vehicle, troopers observed a crack pipe that was laying on the floor of the driver's seat.
Trooper Porier then requested a K9 unit be called in to assist with conducting a search of the vehicle.
Both the backseat passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Eddie Torres of the Bronx, New York, and the front seat passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Mandie-Rae Perry of Newport, Vermont, stepped out of the vehicle so that officials could search the Elantra.
State Police say that Greenfield Police officer Emily Rowell was called in to help officials out with Mandie-Ray.
A K9 officer from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and an additional State Police trooper were also called in to assist.
Upon further investigation, officials were able to locate a large, sheathed knife, a baggie containing, what is believed to be, powder cocaine, and approximately 500 packed wax baggies of, what is believed to be, heroin.
Both passengers were then placed under arrest.
All three suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking, and we're told all three of the individuals in question were denied bail.
Torres, Luke Perry, and Mandi-Rae Perry were charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute.
Luke Perry was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle equipment violation, and marked lanes violation.
Torres was also charged with resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
All three suspects were then taken to Greenfield District Court where they were arraigned later that day.
