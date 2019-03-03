Three arrested on shoplifting charges following chase with West Springfield Police.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken into custody Sunday evening following a chase that spanned over two cities.
Lt. Ryan of the West Springfield Police Department tells us that officers responded to a report of a shoplifter at the Home Depot on Daggett Drive.
Officers were unable to detain the suspects, and noted that the suspects had fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle.
Other West Springfield officers were called in to assist, and police managed to catch up to the suspects on Burnett Road in Chicopee, where the suspects willingly pulled over.
Lt. Ryan added that all three suspects were taken into custody on shoplifting charges.
It is unclear if the suspects will be facing any other additional charges.
Officers from the Chicopee Police Department also assisted in this investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
