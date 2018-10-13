Three arrested, several hundred bags of drugs recovered after search warrant executed

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested three people and recovered several hundred bags of drugs, as well as over $2,300 in cash, after executing a search warrant.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that officials executed a search warrant at 1584 Dwight Street around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.
Police arrested 27-year-old Destiny Amaro, 25-year-old Wilberto Amaro, and 25-year-old Josue Figueroa, who was also wearing a probation-monitoring bracelet when he was arrested.
While executing the search warrant, police recovered 100 bags of heroin, 17 bags of marijuana, and over $2,300 in cash.
Figueroa is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.
Destiny Amaro is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, while Wilberto Amaro is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
All three are expected to appear in court sometime in the upcoming week.
