SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police recovered two loaded high capacity firearms and made three arrests late Wednesday night.
Officers arrived on scene at 10:20 p.m. in the C3 Mason Square Unit while it was conducting traffic stops near the intersection of State Street and Concord Terrace.
When police approached the vehicle they noticed a firearm behind the front passenger seat within reach of all three occupants.
Officers were successful in placing all three suspects under arrest.
24-year-old Tyrique Tyndal-Davis was charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug, and a Default Warrant.
24-year-old Joseph Crapps was charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug.
20-year-old Jayden Johnson was charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.
