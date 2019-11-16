CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested three juveniles in connection to a large disturbance and reports of gunshots that broke out Saturday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 10:00 p.m., all on-duty Chicopee Police officers responded to the area of the Portuguese Club on Exchange Street to help get a large disturbance involving approximately 200- 300 people under control.
All units and detective units responded to the scene.
People on the scene were ignoring all officers' commands, were running in and out of oncoming vehicles, and stopping the flow of traffic.
Officers were able to finally calm the situation and issue the three arrests and officers did have to deploy OC/Pepper Spray to stop the fighting.
One suspect ran from the scene which caused officers to chase him, subdue, and arrest him.
One officer did suffer an ankle injury during the chase and is now seeking medical treatment.
At this time there is no evidence of a shooting, or firearm found.
The three arrested parties were a 16-year-old female who was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault & Battery, a 17-year-old female who was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault & Battery, and a 16-year-old male who Threatened to Commit a Crime, Disturbed the Peace and Resisted Arrest.
This incident is still being investigated by the Chicopee Police Department and Mass State Police were also notified, due to a large number of people involved.
