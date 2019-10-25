SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Rays of Hope Walk Toward the Cure for Breast Cancer is this Sunday. Twenty-thousand people are expected to participate, all for various reasons, often very personal.
Tonight, we meet three women - two sisters and their mother - who will all be there proudly walking because all are breast cancer survivors.
"I came out of the pool and I was drying myself off and I felt something," said Anna Symington of South Hadley.
In 2003, Symington was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I found a lump, right on the top. I could feel it," said Donna Rounds.
In 2005, Anna's little sister, Donna Rounds, was also diagnosed.
"When the doctor said 'I got your mammogram. I want to see you,' I thought something's not right," said Filomena Ronghi.
In 2006, their mother, Filomnea Ronghi, received the devastating news that she too, unbelievably, had breast cancer.
"I cried. I was angry, not because I had cancer. I was angry because as a mother, I should have been the one, not them," Ronghi explained.
Rounds added, "When my mom got diagnosed, I said 'This isn't fair. This isn't the way it's supposed to work.'"
They told Western Mass News they were tested to determine if their cancers were - in a sense - related, genetic. They were not.
"I mean you look at the statistics and you think, 'My gosh, is this genetic?' There's been no breast cancer in the family prior to this and the youngest and the oldest diagnosed with this," Symington said.
Each diagnosis was very different. Anna had Stage I carcinoma, treated by radiation, surgery, and the cancer drug tomoxifen. Donna was diagnosed with a more aggressive Stage II, Grade III cancer, and had a mastectomy, chemo, and radiation. Their mom: Stage I, treated with a lumpectomy and radiation.
Incredibly, they have all been part of the Rays of Hope walk for years for friends and other survivors.
"We'll ask everybody to join us. Let's put this thing to sleep," Ronghi said.
This year, their group is aptly named 'Pretty in pink.'
"I'm just grateful and hopeful for what Rays of Hope does to support that and it's happening right here in the valley, which is so exciting," Symington said.
Rays of Hope, now in it's 26th year, has raised close to $15 million. All money stays in western Massachusetts and is administered by the Baystate Health Foundation to help patients and their families affected by breast cancer.
"I'm looking forward to the day when we don't have to see the sea of pink. I'm looking forward to the day when this is gone and no one else has to hear, 'You've got cancer,'" Rounds explained.
How are these strong women today?
"Cancer free," Symington said.
Rounds added, "I'm doing fabulous, cancer free."
"I'm doing fine and I'm glad my girls are fine and I'm cancer free," Ronghi said.
