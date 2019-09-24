PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a three-car accident on Wilbraham Street in Palmer.
Officials were called to the scene at 6:23 p.m. where they found two individuals injured from the accident.
They were both transported to the nearest hospital.
The street was closed for 30 minutes, but the scene cleared at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
