Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning 26-year-old Jared Santizo Morales was traveling on I-91 North near exit 2 in Springfield when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the center median.
Morales was pronounced dead on scene.
His car came to rest in the left travel lane where another car traveling northbound stopped to assist.
The driver of the second vehicle is a 23-year-old female from Westfield and her passenger a 25-year-old man from Florence were struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Both were transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment on injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that hit them was a 44-year-old man from Westfield who sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Baystate.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
The left, center and break down lanes were closed for hours on Saturday morning.
