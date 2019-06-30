WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A three-car crash occurred on I-91 going southbound near exit 11 in West Springfield.
The accident happened around 4:50 p.m. with two lanes being closed due to the crash.
Mass State Police Springfield barracks were called to the scene where they cleared the interstate at 6 p.m.
Four people were transported to Baystate Medical Center, but ther are still no injuries reported at this time.
The accident is still under investigation for the cause of the crash.
All lanes are now open and traffic is operating as normal.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
