(WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 is now affecting the Boston Celtics for the first time this season.
Three players will be out for Friday night’s game.
The Celtics front court will be extremely short-handed against the Washington Wizards in tonight’s game as Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams, and Grant Williams have all been ruled out due to COVID-19 issues.
Earlier today, officials announced center Robert Williams tested positive for the virus and has been asymptomatic. He'll be out for seven days, but due to close contact, Thompson and Williams will also be out.
This is now raising concern for the C's as the team just spent the last week together on a four-game road trip.
As of the latest reports, of the 498 NBA players tested for COVID-19, four players across the league have tested positive since December 30.
However, the Philadelphia 76ers placed their entire team in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19 during last night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Keep in mind, the NBA won’t postpone a game unless a team has fewer than eight players available.
Seeing these numbers increase, the NBA is stepping up its protocols, especially with the use of mask wearing.
The league is highly urging all players, after subbing out in a game, to put on their mask while on the bench.
Though it is not required, the NBA wants to prevent any possibility of a spread.
However, once it’s halftime, the rules reset and players who aren’t in the game to start the half need to wear a mask until going into the game.
Also being enforced, all players, coaches, and staffers must wear a mask when indoors and outside of a team setting.
The Celtics are scheduled to take on Wizards at the TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off time.
