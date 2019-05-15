SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three more people haven been charged following an incident where a Springfield police officer was shot.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that in the early morning hours of April 14, Officer Edwin Irrizary was allegedly shot by Kenneth Hernandez in a State Street parking, across from the Aquarius nightclub, while gunfire was returned from an unknown person.
Irrizary was shot twice in the arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last month. He is being held without right to bail.
The investigation continued into the incident and, as a result, three additional arrest warrants were issued.
Hector Adorno, 33, of Springfield was arrested Wednesday morning at a Chicopee apartment on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police allege that Adorno struck Hernandez, instigating the disturbance in the parking lot.
Walsh added that a loaded firearm was found next to Adorno during his arrest and Chicopee Police will be applying for a criminal complaint for that charge in their city.
Police also arrested 29-year-old Jesmillie Perez of Springfield on Wednesday on a warrant charging her with intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official.
"Ms. Perez was present during the altercation on April 14th across from the Aquarius Nightclub and misled investigators with her statements that morning," Walsh explained.
Kathyana Lugo, 29, of Springfield turned herself into police on Wednesday on a charge of intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official. Police allege that she was also present at the altercation and reportedly misled investigators with her statements.
Wednesday's arrests were made through the collaborative efforts of Springfield Police, Chicopee Police, the Mass. State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force.
