SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police recovered three firearms from three people after a traffic stop on the 100 block of Washburn Street on Sunday morning, police said.
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a car in the area driving the wrong way down a one-way street, police said, so they conducted a traffic stop.
The rear seat passenger, a 17-year-old from Holyoke, had a firearm in the front pocket of his sweater, police said.
The driver, 18-year-old Alex Nieves of Springfield, had a long rifle revolver in his waistband, police said.
The front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Joerick Johnson of Springfield, had a loaded firearm in his waistband. Johnson later spit on an officer before being transferred to Ludlow and an additional charge was added.
Johnson was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant, possession of a large-capacity firearm, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, assault and battery on a police officer and default warrant to Westfield District Court.
Nieves was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
The juvenile’s charges were not released due to his age.
