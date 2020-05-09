NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today - the Three County Fair held a drive-thru food drive to benefit local pantries.
The strain on food pantries is high during the coronavirus pandemic and the fair directors wanted to help out.
They collected non-perishable food items such as canned food and pasta.
Western Mass News spoke with the fair's general manager to find out why they decided to pitch in.
"Everybody's been supportive of our organization. We wanted to give back," said general manager James Przypek.
Each vehicle that donated received a complimentary ticket to the 2020 Three County Fair.
