NORTHAMPTON , MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Three County Fair is back in Northampton after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rides are back, there is food and some people are masking up taking COVID precautions.
The fair started Friday and it will run through labor day weekend. Crowds of people are taking to the fairgrounds to enjoy the labor day fun. One fairgoer came from Townsend just for one specific event.
“I'm here for the weekend with my girlfriend. And well it's a beautiful day out. And I heard there will be some school buses and a demolition derby so I want to check that out,” said Matt Avison of Townsend, Mass.
We caught up with another fairgoer who told Western Mass News he plans to ride the ferris wheel, the alien ride and just have a good time.
“Because it’s fun. And you have rides. And you can hang out with your friends. have food and hang out with the family,” said Matthew Dunham of Southwick.
There are other events besides rides including a magician and a tractor pull. If you missed the fun Saturday, the fair will also take place on Sunday and Monday.
