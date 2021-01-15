(WGGB/WSHM) -- Three local courts are temporarily closed after COVID-19 exposures.
The state said that the Western Housing Court in Springfield, the Hampden County Juvenile Court, and Hampden Probate and Family Court will all reopen on Tuesday, January 19.
The housing court and juvenile courts are closed for disinfecting after a member of the housing court's clerks office, who was at court on Thursday, was notified of a positive COVID-19 test.
Meanwhile, the probate and family court is closed after a member of the register's office, who was last in the office on January 11, tested positive for COVID-19.
All other courts within the Roderick Ireland Courthouse will remain open.
