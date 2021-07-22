HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Three people are without a place to stay after a fire at the Holyoke Farms Apartments Wednesday night.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a neighbor called 9-1-1 just before 8 p.m. to report smoke coming from a unit at 438 Tokeneke Road.
When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the second floor bedroom window of a single family attached townhouse. Officials say the fire was located in an entertainment center and was quickly extinguished using a single hose line.
According to the fire department, there was extensive smoke and minor water damage and no one was home at the time of the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
