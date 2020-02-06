Three displaced after fire breaks out at Pittsfield home.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at their residence Thursday night.
According to Pittsfield Police officials, firefighters were called to a report of a structure at 38 Grove Street around 8:00 p.m.
Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire, but the damage had already been done.
It is believed that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home.
No injuries were reported.
A total of three people have been displaced.
We have reached out to the Pittsfield Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
