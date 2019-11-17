SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at their residence early Sunday morning.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to 545-547 Dickinson Street around 6:05 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving officials located a fire on the back porches of the residence.
Capt. Tetreault says that the fire was extinguished around 6:30 a.m., but firefighters remained on scene for an extended period of time to put out hot spots.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
However, Capt. Tetreault adds that three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials was what sparked the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.