SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are without a place to stay after a fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to 27 Groveland St. for a report of a structure fire just before 3 a.m.
In pictures posted online by the department, you could see smoke coming from the front of the home along with melted siding.
Officials say no one was injured in the fire and add all companies are operating.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
