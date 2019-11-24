SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through their residence Sunday evening.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 6:50 p.m., crews were called to 25 Athol Street for a report of a structure fire.
Officials arrived to find a fire that had broken out on the first floor of a single family home.
Crews worked quickly to contain and extinguish the flames.
We're told that the home sustained approximately $80,000 in damages.
An elderly woman sustained first degree burns to both of her hands as a result of the fire.
However, she was treated on scene by medical personnel and was later released.
She was also treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the three residents that were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.