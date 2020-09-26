LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were on scene for a two-alarm attic fire on Frank Smith Road Saturday morning at approximately 5:40 a.m.
The Longmeadow Fire Department told Western Mass News it took over 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Frank Smith Road was closed to traffic while crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire, but has since reopened.
Three residents were displaced, and officials confirmed there were no reported injuries. They also said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
