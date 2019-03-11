SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following a fire Monday in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a home on Bay Street just before 7:30 p.m. Monday for a kitchen fire.
Crews arrived and found that the fire had been quickly extinguished.
Three people - an adult and two children - have been displaced following the fire, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Leger added that investigators have determined that the fire was caused by stove-top cooking.
No injuries were reported.
