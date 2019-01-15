SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following a late-night fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, saod that firefighters responded to a home on Algonquin Place for a fire in the ceiling on the second floor.
The fire, which was quickly extinguished, caused about $20,000 in damage.
Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Leger noted that investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the area of a ceiling fan.
No injuries were reported.
