SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A good Samaritan in Springfield today is happy to be at the right place at the right time to help save ducklings who'd fallen down a storm drain.
Not exactly your average Thursday on Memorial Avenue in Springfield by the Big Y corporate headquarters.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that, late Thursday morning, crews were called to 60 Memorial Drive for an animal rescue after three ducklings fell into a storm drain.
Angelina of Springfield was the first to spot a very anxious momma duck.
"We were walking down the road and I saw the duck in distress, so I stopped and looked in the drain there, and saw the baby chicks there," Angelina tells us.
Angelina immediately called the fire department, our Western Mass News photographer arriving shortly after.
"Fire department came and got one of the ducks out," continued Angelina.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the first little guy, who was promptly reunited with its mom.
The other two ducklings though had moved further down the drain..
"The others ran to the other side, and I went under the fence and pulled the thing up and jumped in and got the two other baby ducks that were in there," said Angelina.
The two were reunited with momma. Angelina went back down for the third.
Firefighters took over from there.
"Let me get a roof ladder," stated one Springfield firefighter.
With all three of her babies safe and sound, off the momma went, ducklings in tow.
"It makes me feel good that they're back with their mom off and wandering," added Angelina.
While Angelina certainly did a good deed, firefighters want to remind the public that, for safety reasons, it's probably best to let first responders shimmy down a storm drain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.